Dubai-based Empire Aviation has added a new Gulfstream G600 business jet to its fleet, offering end-to-end personalised services for the new owner.

The 13-seater aircraft will operate under the company's San Marino AOC and will be available for worldwide charter.

Gulfstream's G600 series models are popular among charter clients, including those in the Middle East, due to their non-stop intercontinental range and comfort.

Empire Aviation Group is the authorised International Sales Representative for Gulfstream business aircraft sales activities in India.

The Gulfstream line offers 'clean sheet' design, advanced technology, and 100% fresh air in the cabin, enhancing passenger comfort and well-being during flights.

Larger aircraft like the G600 offer more cabin and luggage space, which are highly valued among private aviation travellers.

The premium cabin offers full-flat beds, lounge compartments, and high specification fixtures, such as entertainment systems and communications technology.

Empire Aviation managed the entire aircraft acquisition process, cabin configuration, interior decor, assessment and delivery, aircraft registration, crew recruitment, aircraft management, and flight operations, including charter management.

The team also managed the aircraft handover to the new owner at the Gulfstream factory in Savanah, US.

Gulfstream has built over 500 of the G600 aircraft and has earned over 35 world speed records, including the G650ER for the farthest, fastest flight in business aviation history.

Paras Dhamecha, Founder and Managing Director of Empire Aviation Group, said: “The G600 acquisition gave the Empire Aviation team the opportunity to demonstrate the full spectrum of turn-key bespoke services we provide for private aircraft owners. Our aircraft management division takes the operational complexity out of owning such a high-performance aircraft. From maintenance and crewing to regulatory compliance and financial oversight, the team ensures that every flight operates seamlessly. For the Gulfstream G600, this level of personalised management is particularly critical, given its advanced avionics and systems. Owners of the G600 can enjoy peace of mind, knowing their prized aircraft is in expert hands. It’s a superb aircraft and will certainly attract interest among business jet charter clients in the Middle East and worldwide, catering to the needs of business and leisure travellers.”

Dhamecha added: “The Gulfstream 600 series has also had a broader impact on regional aviation and has set new standards for private air travel. Its success has demonstrated the viability and demand for high-end, long-range business jets in the Middle East, influencing fleet decisions across the industry and helping to position the region as a global hub for business and tourism. We expect the regional demand for high-end business jets like the Gulfstream 600 series to grow, reinforcing its status as a key player in the aviation industry.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).