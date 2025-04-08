Egypt - Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, and Ismailia Governor Akram Galal laid the foundation stone for the Hi-Tech – North Africa sportswear factory—the first Thai industrial investment in both Egypt and the SCZONE.

Located in West Qantara on a 64,000 sqm plot, the project represents a $20m investment (approximately EGP 1bn) and is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs. Upon full operation, the facility will produce 6 million sportswear garments annually, targeting global markets—particularly Europe and the United States.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Hi-Tech CEO Wason Vitanakorn, Thailand’s Commercial Attaché in Cairo Niwat Apichartbutra, senior SCZONE officials, and representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy and Hi-Tech.

Speaking at the event, Gamal El-Din welcomed the project as a significant milestone in Egypt-Thailand economic relations, emphasizing West Qantara’s rise as a regional hub for textiles and garments. He attributed the factory’s establishment to the SCZONE’s targeted investment promotion efforts over the past three years, which have helped attract major international players to key sectors.

Gamal El-Din also revealed that over 130 factories are currently under simultaneous construction across the SCZONE—an unprecedented milestone for the authority. He highlighted that this growth reflects the SCZONE’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and utilities across its industrial zones and ports, aligning them with international standards.

“The factory, expected to open early next year, is a testament to the strong partnership between Egypt and Thailand,” he said. “It adds to West Qantara’s growing reputation as a destination for high-value manufacturing, supported by its skilled labor pool and strategic agricultural hinterland. These factors are essential for localizing industries like textiles, food processing, and garments, and linking them to global value chains, especially amid today’s supply chain challenges.”

Hi-Tech Thailand is a global leader in sportswear manufacturing, producing for several major international brands. The company operates 10 factories across four countries—seven in Thailand, and one each in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. It employs over 14,000 workers and produces more than 60 million garments annually, generating over $220m in annual revenue.

The Hi-Tech – North Africa factory marks the company’s first expansion into the Middle East and Africa, positioning Egypt as a strategic base for exports and regional manufacturing.

