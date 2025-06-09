Bahrain - Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa yesterday launched the strategy for the new Bahrain Food Holding Company, (Ghitha), and announced plans for a significant food park project.

The initiatives align with directives from His Majesty King Hamad and follow instructions from Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to bolster national food security.

Ghitha, a subsidiary of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, will consolidate the fund’s food-related assets.

The food park, developed in partnership with Mumtalakat’s real estate arm, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), is projected to be one of the largest in the kingdom’s food sector.

Shaikh Salman, who also chairs Mumtalakat, emphasised the importance of private sector partnerships in these efforts, stating that Ghitha’s strategy aims to build an integrated food ecosystem focused on innovation, increased local production, and sustainable food practices.

The food park’s first phase will cover an estimated one million square metres, serving as an integrated industrial centre for food production, manufacturing, and distribution.

Basim Al Saie, chairman of Ghitha, said the company’s vision is to collaborate with both public and private sectors to drive investments, foster innovation, and enhance local capabilities for healthy and sustainable food production.

The launch event saw Ghitha unveil its new identity and details of the food park, which is intended to attract future investments and create job opportunities.

