H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised the importance of enhancing economic and investment cooperation with various strategic partners to drive sustainable development and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's growing position as a leading centre for business prosperity and a preferred destination for establishing enterprises.

This came when Sheikh Saud received today Martina Strong, the US Ambassador to the UAE, and a delegation from The American Business Council in Dubai (AmCham Dubai), along with major American companies, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, in the presence of several Ras Al Khaimah officials.

During the meeting, they reviewed the growing trade relations and strategic partnership with the US, discussed ways to enhance these relations across various economic sectors, and explored the investment and economic opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah for businesses.

Sheikh Saud also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and the AmCham Dubai, to enhance cooperation and support the business community of both parties.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, and Sammy Bousaba, Chairman of AmCham Dubai, signed the MoU.

Ambassador Martina Strong and the US delegation expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality and warm reception, praising the depth of economic relations between the UAE and the US and the exceptional investment environment in Ras Al Khaimah.