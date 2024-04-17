ADNEC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tadweer Group to establish a framework for strengthened collaboration in waste management and sustainability practices.

The MoU will cover a range of activities including the introduction of expanded waste management systems and solutions. The parties will also advocate for sustainable practices and seek to leverage the value of waste by encouraging responsible behaviour through awareness campaigns and initiatives.

The agreement also includes provisions for the design and implementation of recycling stations to encourage practising segregation at source. This involves the deployment of newly designed Recycling Vending Machines (RVM) led by Tadweer Group and the implementation of the Tadweer Rewards system. Additionally, the agreement also covers food waste processing through waste masters and anaerobic digesters as well as the adoption of other innovative technologies.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “ADNEC Group’s partnership with Tadweer Group underscores our strategic focus on sustainability through waste management and recycling, aligning with the UAE’s objectives and national strategies for sustainable development. By addressing this challenge in accordance with the vision of our country’s leadership, we are forging new partnerships and facilitating innovative solutions to strengthen our recycling and reduction efforts across all sectors of our business.”

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, stated, “We are pleased to announce the signing of this strategic agreement in partnership with ADNEC Group. Through collaboration with like-minded organisations, we remain committed to unlocking the value of waste, fostering a circular economy, and encouraging behavioural change within the community’s recycling infrastructure. We look forward to partnering with the public and private sectors as we continue to work towards our ambition of diverting 80 percent of waste from landfill, thereby contributing to the UAE’s net-zero targets.”

ADNEC Group constantly seeks to enhance the sustainability of all its operations and programmes, aligning them with the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to strengthen the UAE capital’s position as a global hub for the business and leisure tourism sector. In February 2024, the Group won the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award in the category of private companies and industrial facilities. This prestigious award recognised ADNEC Group’s initiatives to advance environmental sustainability across all its operations and programmes in line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to assume a leading role on this issue at the global level.

As a dynamic conglomerate, ADNEC Group has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its pledge to net-zero, a promise that requires net-zero carbon footprint from events by 2050 to create and support a greener future. Regarding waste management and recycling across its operations, the Group collaborates closely with Ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste initiative, to test and implement food waste reduction strategies. Other initiatives by the Group include the elimination of single-use plastic bottles, digitalisation in favour of traditional and paper-based processes, and the expansion of recycling efforts.