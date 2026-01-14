ABU DHABI - Tadweer Group, a leader in unlocking the value of waste, and Tribe Infrastructure Group, an independent infrastructure financial advisor and project developer, have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Cleanaway Waste Management Limited and Parkes Energy Recovery to develop a world-class Waste to Energy (WtE) facility in Parkes, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, subject to planning approval.

The facility will focus on treating residual waste from the Greater Sydney region, to be transported to the Parkes area by rail and road, with Tadweer Group as the controlling shareholder.

The project also marks a critical milestone in the organisation's journey to build its international WtE portfolio, contributing to energy security demands and promoting the transition to a circular economy.

Pending development approval and following comprehensive community engagement, the partners will collaborate to develop the infrastructure with an assumed asset life of 30 to 40 years, diverting 700,000 tonnes of waste from landfill per annum, generating 70 megawatts and powering 100,000 homes.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, said, “Signing this agreement with our partners in Australia is the first step in demonstrating the importance of this shift in mindset, as we expand our global waste to energy portfolio. We remain steadfast in our commitment to highlighting the value of waste, its true potential, and how it can be leveraged to meet the rising global demand for energy infrastructure.”

This project represents Tadweer Group’s first anchor investment in Australia, creating a strategic foundation for the organisation’s presence in the market.

The facility showcases the feasibility of diverting waste from landfill whilst converting it into a reliable source of clean energy and reducing methane emissions in the process. The initiative also further strengthens bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia and highlights shared sustainability ambitions.

If approved, the facility will contribute to Australia’s sustainability objectives by diverting non-recyclable waste from NSW landfills and will support green job creation within the Parkes area by generating 400 positions during construction and 50 permanent jobs once the facility is operational.

The plant will also support local businesses and supply chains, and long-term investment in waste to energy.

The Joint Development Agreement further expands Tadweer Group’s footprint in Waste to Energy, which already encompasses a stake in a plant in Sharjah, UAE, subject to customary closing conditions. The project was inaugurated in 2022 under the Emirates Waste to Energy company as the first commercial-scale WtE plant in the Middle East.

It plays a vital role in diverting waste from landfills and converting it into electricity, supporting the UAE’s broader sustainability objectives, and is increasing its power output from 30 MW to 60 MW, while doubling processing capacity for hard-to-recycle waste and displacing twice the volume of emissions.

The organisation is also making strong progress with its WtE plant in Abu Dhabi, which, when operational, will aim to reduce municipal solid waste going to landfill by 900,000 tonnes annually and power 50,000 homes, contributing to a sustainable future.