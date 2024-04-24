PHOTO
Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Wednesday it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy with a value of around 136.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($450 million).
In a bourse disclosure statement, the firm said the project involves “boiler rehabilitation and lifetime extension and replacement of control system for boiler, steam turbines and auxiliaries for eight units” at Al-Zour South Power and Water Distillation Station.
Read more: Kuwait’s Az-Zour South Power Station gets major upgrade
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.