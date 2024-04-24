Kuwait-listed Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Wednesday it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy with a value of around 136.6 million Kuwaiti dinars ($450 million).

In a bourse disclosure statement, the firm said the project involves “boiler rehabilitation and lifetime extension and replacement of control system for boiler, steam turbines and auxiliaries for eight units” at Al-Zour South Power and Water Distillation Station.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

