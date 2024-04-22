A consortium led by Mitsubishi Power with Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Co. (HEISCO) has been awarded a major contract by Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy for the upgrade of the 2,400 megawatt (MW) capacity Az-Zour South Power Station.

The contract includes the rehabilitation and upgrade of eight steam generator boilers, replacement of control systems for boilers, steam turbines and auxiliaries, Mitsubishi Power said in a press statement.

The rehabilitation of the steam units aims to improve operational reliability and integrate a new Distributed Control System (DCS). Mitsubishi Power is also providing advanced environmental improvement technology solutions aiming at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM) emissions, which aligns with the Kuwait Environmental Public Authority (KEPA) goals for emission reduction in the country.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.