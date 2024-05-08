Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has won multiple projects in the GCC countries.

The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company’s PT&D vertical secured an order in Kuwait to build a 400kV gas-insulated substation, which will power the residential clusters developed as part of the South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project.

In addition, the business unit bagged orders to build a 400 kV overhead transmission line and two 400 kV grid stations in Oman. The Sultanate is integrating its multiple standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid.

In the UAE, the PT&D business secured orders to construct two 132 kV substations with associated works.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

