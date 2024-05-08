PHOTO
Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business has won multiple projects in the GCC countries.
The Bombay Stock Exchange-listed company’s PT&D vertical secured an order in Kuwait to build a 400kV gas-insulated substation, which will power the residential clusters developed as part of the South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project.
In addition, the business unit bagged orders to build a 400 kV overhead transmission line and two 400 kV grid stations in Oman. The Sultanate is integrating its multiple standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid.
In the UAE, the PT&D business secured orders to construct two 132 kV substations with associated works.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.