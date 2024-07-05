Salalah: In preparation for the khareef season, Nama Dhofar Services Company has launched a raft of projects, including the setting up of major power electricity distribution stations in Dhofar Governorate. The projects, which cost around RO 9 million, serve various areas, including Al Murooj district’s neighborhood in Niyabat Tawi Ateer. Eng. Ali Issa Shammas, CEO of Nama Dhofar Services Company, told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the projects aim to provide energy in a manner that keeps pace with the increased demand for electricity due to the growing number of tourists to Dhofar during the monsoon season every year.

