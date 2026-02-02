Dammam – The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has officially announced the commencement of a landmark project to establish a direct electrical interconnection between its regional grid and the Sultanate of Oman. The announcement was made during a high-profile ceremony held in Muscat under the patronage of H E Mohsin Hamad al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. This strategic initiative is designed to strengthen regional infrastructure and reflects a shared commitment to Gulf integration within the energy sector.

Spanning approximately 530 km, the project involves the installation of two 400 kV electrical lines connecting the Al Sila station in the United Arab Emirates with a newly planned station in Ibri, Oman. With a total investment of approximately 700 mn dollars, the venture is being supported through significant financing partnerships with the Qatar Fund for Development and Sohar International Bank. The infrastructure will also include two major transmission stations and a dynamic compensator to ensure grid stability and efficient energy exchange.

Beyond its technical specifications, the project is viewed as a cornerstone of the long-term vision established by GCC leaders to ensure national stability and sustainable economic growth. By increasing the exchange capacity to 1,600 MW, the interconnection will provide essential support during emergencies and facilitate the transition towards renewable energy. This development underscores the region’s ability to transform strategic cooperation into tangible projects that enhance the reliability and sustainability of the Gulf’s collective electrical system.

