Abu Dhabi - Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of the Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) project, a new carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant located in the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, approximately 50 kilometres to the North East of Abu Dhabi.

The RFP shared with bidders provides comprehensive requirements and proposed technical parameters of the project to help firms and consortiums develop their proposals. Responses to the RFP are expected in Q4 2024.

The Taweelah C project will closely follow the model of Abu Dhabi’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme, where developers enter into a long-term agreement with EWEC as the sole procurer.

It will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance, and ownership of the plant, with the successful developer or developer consortium owning up to 40 percent of the entity. The remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

Expected to begin commercial operations in Q3 2028, Taweelah C’s efficient natural gas turbine technology will generate up to 2.5 gigawatts (AC).

As EWEC continues to drive the decarbonisation of electricity and water supply in the UAE, powering the country’s net zero transition, flexible, high-efficiency gas-fired plants will be crucial for ensuring energy security whilst the country’s energy sector transforms into a renewable-focused industry.

Taweelah C will primarily provide transitional capacity to support the integration of large-scale renewable energy and provide additional flexibility during periods of peak power demand.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “As we lead this transformation, natural gas will be a key transition fuel to enable us to meet Abu Dhabi’s 2035 decarbonisation targets as we continue to successfully onboard new renewable capacity. Taweelah C’s efficient and carbon-capture-ready technology has an important role to play in enhancing the flexibility of our generation system and ensuring energy security. We look forward to receiving proposals from qualified companies and consortiums as we move forward with this project.”