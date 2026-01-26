PHOTO
DAKAR - Dubai-based industrial group Mark Cables has developed a 200 MW thermal power plant project in Burkina Faso, it said on Monday.
The company, which operates primarily across Africa, said in a statement it had completed the estimated 180 million euro ($213 million) project in just six months.
According to World Bank data, only around a fifth of Burkina Faso's population has access to electricity, with the country relying on imports from coastal West African states.
"By providing 200 MW of additional capacity, Mark Cables offers a concrete solution to the national electricity deficit," the statement said, adding that it would support the government's efforts to stabilise the grid and reduce dependence on energy imports.
($1 = 0.8441 euros)
(Reporting by Robbie Corey-Boulet; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian)