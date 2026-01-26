DAKAR - Dubai-based industrial group Mark Cables ‍has ‍developed a 200 MW ​thermal power plant project in Burkina ⁠Faso, it said on Monday.

The company, ⁠which operates ‌primarily across Africa, said in a statement it had ⁠completed the estimated 180 million euro ($213 million) project in just six months.

According ⁠to World Bank ​data, only around a fifth of Burkina Faso's ‍population has access to electricity, ​with the country relying on imports from coastal West African states.

"By providing 200 MW of additional capacity, Mark Cables offers a concrete solution to the national electricity deficit," the statement said, adding ⁠that it would ‌support the government's efforts to stabilise the grid and ‌reduce dependence on ⁠energy imports.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)

(Reporting by ​Robbie ⁠Corey-Boulet; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian)