Parus Electro LLC, part of Russia’s Rosatom group, has unveiled Russia’s first string inverter for solar power plants, designed to stabilise energy generation and integrate with storage even in harsh climates.

The innovation forms part of Rosatom’s broader international energy efforts, including collaborations in Africa, such as its partnership with South Africa’s state-owned utility Eskom on nuclear workforce development and energy projects.

Designed to convert solar-generated direct current into stable alternating current, the device boosts energy generation in harsh climates, supports storage integration, and features a modular design for rapid maintenance.

With over 90% Russian-made components, serial production is slated to begin in 2026, marking a step forward in domestic clean-energy innovation.

Parus Electro LLC (a part of Rosatom group) is backing the creation of this prototype, which works to stabilise energy generation in winter or when it is cloudy by increasing the total number of generation hours throughout the day.

Robust efficient flexibility

The new device can operate in a wide temperature range from -50°C to +65°C and is capable of ensuring stable voltage even in remote areas.

The string inverter is suitable both for industrial ground mounted large-scale and small solar power plants on rooftops, and supports adaptive reactive power management customised for a given grid operator and integration with storage devices.

Moreover, it features a modular architecture, allowing the power-supply module to be replaced without dismantling all equipment. This design reduces maintenance and repair time from dozens of hours to a few minutes and lowers energy-generation losses. The inverter achieves 98.3% efficiency and can operate with storage devices in grid or hybrid mode, while withstanding extreme climate conditions.

With components over 90% Russian, Parus Electro will deploy the production at its own facilities.

It is planned to begin serial production in 2026.

The launch of serial production next year underscores Rosatom’s continued commitment to expanding its portfolio of advanced energy solutions worldwide.

This innovation builds on Rosatom’s track record of delivering advanced energy projects internationally, from the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant in Egypt to a forthcoming 200 MW solar plant in Mali and contributions to ITER in France.

