Emerge, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi energy group Masdar and French utility major EDF, has joined hands with Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), to break ground on a 60MWp solar PV plant, the largest solar installation in the emirate till date.

As per an agreement with the Sharjah oil major, Emerge will be handling the entire project lifecycle under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model.

This includes financing, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of the solar modules for a period of 25 years, said a statement from Masdar.

Once operational, the ground-mounted solar PV plant, located at SNOC's Sajaa Gas Complex, will generate enough clean energy to offset 66,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing more than 14,600 cars from the road each year.

The project supports SNOC's commitment to decarbonisation and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2032, it stated.

It will significantly decrease SNOC's dependence on traditional fossil fuels for its operations and provide a cost-effective source of clean energy.

The project aligns with the United Arab Emirates' ambitious Net-Zero 2050 strategy, said Masdar in a statement.

By promoting renewable energy sources, this initiative contributes to the UAE's transition towards a more sustainable, environmentally conscious future for Sharjah and the wider region, it added.

SNOC Chief Executive Officer Hatem Al Mosa expressed delight at witnessing this significant milestone on its path to achieve Net-Zero by 2032 across its own operations and to support the emirate's sustainability agenda and commitment to protecting the environment.

"We value this strategic cooperation with Emerge, Masdar and EDF and we look forward to more prospects in the same path," he noted.

Emerge General Manager Michel Abi Saab said: "We are proud to be a part of this landmark project, alongside our client SNOC. Our turnkey solutions offer businesses like SNOC the ability to transition towards a sustainable future without upfront costs."

"This project will empower SNOC to achieve its decarbonization goals, and also to secure a more cost-effective energy future for the Emirate as a whole. We look forward to its successful completion," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).