Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is moving forward with its DXBINTRL 400/132kV substation project, with bids from leading firms under review.

The tender, floated on 29 May 2024, has attracted bids from Siemens Energy at $159 million, Larsen & Toubro at $175 million, and Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering at $177 million.

The Dubai utility plans to complete the project by the fourth quarter of 2027, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project involves the engineering, construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the DXBINTRL substation and its associated infrastructure.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.