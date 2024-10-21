Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has announced that it has secured a contract worth SAR138 million ($36.7 million) from Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply steel towers for its power project being set up in the kingdom's central region.

The Saudi unit of L&T is working on a 380 kV ultra-high-voltage line running from the Stara station to Wadi Aldawasir station in the central region.

As per the contract, the entire supply work will be completed within a year. The period of supply will start from January next year, said Al Yamamah Steel Industries in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The financial impact of the contract will start appearing in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025.-TradeArabia News Service

