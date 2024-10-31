Egypt - The Minister of Electricity Mahmoud Esmat has met with the President of China Energy for North Africa and Egypt to follow up on the Egyptian-Saudi electrical interconnection project, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Esmat stressed the need to commit to the project’s timelines and connect it to the Saudi Arabian and Egyptian unified electrical grids by next summer.

The project involves the construction of three high-voltage transformer stations two in Saudi Arabia, located east of Medina and Tabuk, and one in Egypt, located in Badr, east of Cairo.

These stations will be connected by 1,350 kilometers of overhead transmission lines and 22 kilometers of marine cables in the Gulf of Aqaba.

