AMMAN — Jordan achieved significant milestones in its energy sector during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting growing momentum in the country’s transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources and enhanced infrastructure development.

According to the latest Executive Programme Report for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023–2025), progress was recorded across green hydrogen initiatives, natural gas exploration, and household-level solar energy support.

The report highlighted the completion of the shared infrastructure blueprint for green hydrogen projects, developed in cooperation with project developers. A comprehensive business model was also reviewed to align the required commercial frameworks with the technical evaluations prepared by a team of consultants.

In a further boost to Jordan’s green hydrogen ambitions, the government signed two new land-use agreements with investors and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an additional project developer, bringing the total number of signed MoUs to 14, in addition to one framework agreement already in place.

In the natural gas sector, the Cabinet approved the rationale for a new draft gas law. The report also cited increased exploration efforts, with six new wells drilled to enhance output at the Risha gas field. A tender was also issued to evaluate the outcomes of a 3D seismic survey conducted in the Jafr region.

Additionally, a new investment opportunity was introduced for supplying natural gas to the cities of Amman and Zarqa. Geological and geophysical studies were also completed in the Sarhan and West Safawi regions, identifying key zones for potential exploration and drilling.

Progress was also made in the southern region, where implementation began on the project to supply natural gas to Al Qweira Industrial City. So far, 25 applications from factories have been submitted and are under review as part of efforts to boost energy efficiency in small and medium-sized industrial enterprises.

At the household level, the government upgraded the solar energy support platform, streamlining applications for solar water heater installations. During Q1 2025, approved financing institutions committed to supporting installations for 740 households.

As part of the “Fazeet Ahl” initiative, a programme designed to support low-income families, new MoU was signed with the Jordan Engineers Association in cooperation with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund. The agreement will provide full grants for solar water heater systems, enhancing energy access for vulnerable communities.

The report also noted ongoing work on the natural gas port project, where the contractor is finalising detailed designs for the onshore regasification unit. Site preparations for civil works were completed by the end of April.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

