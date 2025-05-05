Muscat: Following its earlier announcements on March 13, 2023 and December 30, 2024, Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), announces the start of commercial operations of the 588MWp Manah II Solar Independent Power Project (Manah II) in Manah, Sultanate of Oman.

This milestone follows the successful completion of acceptance tests announced earlier. It marks the commencement of power supply under a 20-year power purchase agreement for 500MW with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

Manah II is Sembcorp’s first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East and its largest utility-scale solar farm project to date.

It supports Oman Vision 2040 by contributing clean energy to the national grid and advancing the country’s goal of achieving 30% renewable energy in its electricity mix by 2030.

