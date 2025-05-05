MUSCAT: OQ Trading (OQT), part of Oman’s integrated energy group OQ, has signed a 15-year agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Mexico’s Amigo LNG, a subsidiary of Singapore-based LNG Alliance. The deal marks a significant step in OQT’s strategy to diversify its LNG supply sources beyond traditional markets in the Middle East and Asia.

Under the agreement, OQT will procure 0.6 million tonnes per year (tpy) of LNG on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from Amigo LNG’s upcoming export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Shipments are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028.

In a statement, the agreement gives Oman access to a logistically efficient and geopolitically neutral supply route, particularly advantageous for serving growing demand in Asian markets. The location of the Guaymas terminal offers a direct maritime link to Asia, reducing shipping times compared to traditional supply routes.

“This agreement with Amigo LNG is a key milestone in our efforts to build a more diversified and resilient global LNG portfolio,” said Wail al Jamali, CEO of OQ Trading. “It enhances our ability to deliver flexible, cleaner energy solutions to customers in Asia and beyond.” The Guaymas facility, with a planned nameplate capacity of 7.8 million tpy, is being developed as part of Mexico’s national energy strategy—Plan Sonora—and is supported by both the federal government and the Government of Sonora. The project is also aligned with the Mexican Navy’s plans to modernize the Port of Guaymas, positioning the terminal as a strategic gateway for LNG exports.

Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, welcomed the deal as a significant boost to Amigo LNG’s commercialisation efforts. “This long-term partnership with a globally trusted player like OQ Trading confirms Mexico’s growing role in the global clean energy transition,” he said.

The agreement reflects increasing collaboration between the Gulf and Latin America in the energy sector, with both sides seeking to strengthen long-term energy security through strategic partnerships.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

