Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) have signed a power purchase agreement for peak electricity generation units in Ras Abu Fontas Plant.

The Power Purchase project, which has previously been awarded to QEWC, represents a strategic step towards enhancing the stability and reliability of the national electricity grid, as well as supporting efforts to expand the use of solar energy within the country’s energy mix.

The total contractual capacity for the units is 511 megawatts, with a total cost of QR1.6 billion. The project is scheduled to start at Ras Abu Fontas in January 2027.

On the agreement, Minister Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, said: “This agreement is a milestone in Qatar’s quest for energy security and sustainability, and a reflection of our commitment to meeting the growing demand for energy in with the highest standards of efficiency and environmental responsibility."

"This initiative is a testament to the strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, who are working together to develop the efficiency of the national electricity grid and to increase its capacity to accommodate renewable energy sources, ensuring a sustainable electricity supply to various vital sectors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

