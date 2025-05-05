Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) affirmed that strengthening partnerships with the private sector is an essential aspect of achieving the country’s environmental goals, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to providing guidances and the necessary support to encourage institutions to disclose environmental data in accordance with international standards.



During the launch ceremony of the second edition of the "Corporate Environmental Sustainability: Reports and Achievements" book, a collaboration between MECC and the Institute For Corporate Governance - Hawkamah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, HE Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Mahmoud, said that environmental sustainability is a key pillar in the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

His Excellency added that the strategy’s goals include a 25 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from current levels by 2030, protecting and restoring 30 percent of terrestrial and coastal ecosystems, restoring a similar percentage of environmentally affected natural habitats, and reducing per capita water consumption to 310 liters per day. Moreover, the strategy aims to enhance reliance on renewable energy sources to reach four gigawatts by the end of the decade.



Al Mahmoud noted that the State of Qatar is implementing a range of environmental measures in the oil and gas, energy, water, transportation, and industrial sectors, in addition to adopting nature-based solutions to support biodiversity, promote sustainable water resource management, and transition toward a circular economy that reduces waste and boosts recycling efforts.





His Excellency expressed his appreciation for the private sector's efforts, stressing that collective action and constructive cooperation across various sectors contribute to achieving a more sustainable environment and ensuring a prosperous future for coming generations.



For his part, First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, said that companies play a key role in efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. He stressed the importance of companies disclosing their environmental practices in order to enable regulatory authorities and the public to assess those efforts and recognize the achievements made.

The Peninsula Newspaper