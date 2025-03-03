India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured power project orders - valued in the range of Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($285 million to $571 million) - from its prime GCC markets of Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Confirming the significant orders, L&T said its PT&D vertical has clinched an order from Saudi Arabia for a 380kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS). The scope also includes associated reactors and installation of hybrid GIS Bays.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, the business has received an order for setting up a new 220/33kV grid station, along with associated jobs, said L&T in a statement.

These repeat orders from PT&D’s longstanding customers underscore the vital role played by L&T towards setting up efficient grid infrastructure across geographies, and thereby facilitating faster proliferation of renewable energy generation, it stated.

In addition, the PT&D has bagged orders in India where it will be implementing 765kV and 400kV transmission line segments associated with a Renewable Energy Zone in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to this, the business secured an order for turnkey construction of a 400kV transmission line, meant for evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-based powerplant in southern India.

