Egypt - In line with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy to boost domestic production and optimize output from mature fields, the General Petroleum Company (GPC) has announced a new oil discovery in the Abu Sannan area of Egypt’s Western Desert.

The well, designated GPR-1X, is located in the mature Abu Sannan fields and has demonstrated initial production rates of approximately 1,400 barrels of crude oil and 1 million cubic feet of gas per day from the Bahariya formation. The discovery also adds an estimated 2 million barrels of recoverable reserves.

GPC Chairperson Mohamed Abdel Meguid confirmed that the well is currently undergoing production testing. He added that promising indicators were also identified in the Abu Roash G and B formations, based on electric log analysis.

This marks the second oil discovery in Abu Sannan within three months. The previous discovery, announced in March, was enabled by artificial intelligence technologies developed in-house by GPC. The continued success in this mature basin highlights the Western Desert’s ongoing potential and the transformative role of modern exploration technologies.

