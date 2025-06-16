The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED) recently held its 14th dialogue session on enhancing opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the energy and minerals sector.

The session aimed at focusing on improving the business environment and making it more attractive to enterprises in this sector.

As part of ASMED's efforts to partner and integrate with relevant entities to improve the business environment for SMEs, the dialogue session focused on opportunities in the energy and minerals sector.

The session was attended by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Halima bint Rashid al Zariyah, Chairperson of the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), along with officials from relevant authorities and owners of small and medium enterprises in the energy and minerals sector.

Adnan al Harrasi, an entrepreneur in the chemicals sector, said, "I had some ideas to share that needed to be discussed. The dialogue session provided a platform for entrepreneurs to raise issues and obstacles hindering their projects and find appropriate solutions from relevant authorities in each vital sector."

The session covered various topics including policies, legislation, licences and enablers that support SMEs in developing innovative solutions and partnerships in the energy and minerals sector.

It also aimed to enhance the role of SMEs in the sector by presenting innovative ideas, improving operational efficiency, encouraging government and private partnerships, and raising awareness of the sector's importance in supporting the national economy.

