AMMAN — Jordan’s energy supply remains stable and uninterrupted despite the temporary suspension of natural gas exports, according to Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the Energy Ministry “swiftly” shifted to heavy fuel oil and diesel to keep the national grid running amid rising regional tensions.

“Natural gas supplies were suspended at the onset of the crisis, around 3:00am on Friday,” Momani told The Jordan Times. “In response, the Ministry of Energy activated its emergency protocols and transitioned to alternative fuels to sustain power generation across the country.”

The minister also noted that although the shift has ensured the continuity of supply, relying on more expensive fuels has placed additional financial pressure on the national budget. Officials and experts have reaffirmed the adaptability of Jordan’s energy infrastructure.

An official source confirmed that the flow of Israeli gas to both Jordan and Egypt was suspended on Friday following the temporary shutdown of key Eastern Mediterranean gas fields as a strategic precaution, which comes amid rising regional tensions and concerns over potential Iranian retaliation following recent Israeli military actions.

The source stressed that the suspension does not pose a threat to Jordan’s energy security and was viewed as a tactical decision rather than a long-term disruption.

According to regional and international media reports, production at the Leviathan gas field, was halted as a precautionary measure following strikes on Iranian-linked targets.

Energy expert and Economist Amer Shobaki told The Jordan Times that while there is no immediate risk of power outages, the main challenge lies in the rising operational costs if the National Electric Power Company continues relying on expensive alternatives like heavy fuel oil or imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the port of Aqaba.

To mitigate potential impacts, the government may be forced to resort to borrowing to cover additional costs and prevent disruptions in electricity services, he added.

Shobaki also highlighted Jordan’s relatively strong energy security, noting that power plants currently maintain fuel reserves sufficient for up to 14 days, while a floating LNG storage unit in Aqaba holds emergency supplies covering 7 to 10 days, providing a vital buffer in the short term.

Shobaki also warned that prolonged disruptions at Leviathan could significantly increase generation costs, especially during summer peaks and nighttime hours when solar output drops and demand rises.

He also called on the government to enhance oversight of electricity distribution companies and to temporarily halt service disconnections to protect both network stability and consumers.

