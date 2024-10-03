Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received bids for the construction and commissioning of multiple 132/11kV substations.

The project includes work on the SNATSIHS and SCIENCEP substations, an additional typical substation, and associated infrastructure.

The tender, floated on 20 May 2024, attracted multiple bids by the submission deadline of 29 August 2024. Key bidders include:

AG Power - $105 million

Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon - $122 million

Danway Electrical & Mechanical Engineering - $81 million

General Enterprises GECO - $76 million

KEC International - $137 million

Larsen & Toubro - $105.4 million

MAETEL Instalaciones Y Servicios Industriales - $121 million

Siemens Energy - $114 million

MBH Power and Energy DMCC- $89 million

DEWA has rejected offers from IMCO Engineering & Construction Co., Kalpataru Projects International, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The project is scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, with the winning bidder responsible for delivering the substations and all associated works, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

