Saudi Arabia - JinkoSolar, a leading PV and ESS supplier, has announced a new chapter milestone in its partnership with Saudi International Power and Water Company (Acwa Power) with the group clinching a supply contract for 3GW of photovoltaic modules for the Saudi PIF4 project.

This contract covers two sub-projects within the PIF4 project clustergroup: Haden and Al-Khushaybi projects, with a total capacity of 3GW.

The Haden solar photovoltaic power station, with a capacity of approximately 1.2GW, is contracted by China Energy Engineering Group Consortium, and it will use JinkoSolar's high-efficiency N-type Tiger Neo series 78 photovoltaic modules.

The Al-Khushaybi power station project, with a capacity of 1.8GW, is contracted by the Indian company L&T and will adopt use JinkoSolar's latest N-type Tiger Neo series 66 photovoltaic modules.

"JinkoSolar's Tiger Neo modules, featuring advanced N-type TOPCon technology, have demonstrated excellent low degradation rates, low temperature coefficients, and high reliability, ensuring the project's high-level performance under the harsh conditions of high irradiationradiation, high temperatures, large significant temperature differences between day and night, and frequent sandstorms in Saudi Arabia," said a company spokesman.

Over the years, JinkoSolar has established a close cooperative and trusted relationship partnership with Acwa Power, he noted.

The partnership collaboration between JinkoSolar and Acwa Power provides strong support for Saudi Arabia’s goal ofto achievinge its "net-zero carbon emissions" goal by 2060.

Earlier this year, the duo had signed a comprehensive package of framework cooperation agreement, and this contract signing is a concrete implementation of the framework agreement, said the spokesman.

As per the deal, the two parties companies will collaborate on photovoltaic projects globally worldwide, to jointly promote the development of green energy.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).