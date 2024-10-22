TASHKENT - Uzbekistan plans to implement projects worth about $1.3 billion focused on the construction of waste-to-energy plants, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's office said on Monday.

Tashkent plans to work on those with China's CAMC Engineering 002051.SZ and Shanghai SUS Environment as well as Tadweer Group of the United Arab Emirates and South Korea's Sejin 075580.KS.

Combined, the plants will process 4.7 million metric tons of solid waste a year into 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electric power by 2027, Mirziyoyev's office said. Uzbekistan's total power output is over 70 billion kw-h per year.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)