Iraq’s Baghdad Governorate has announced the commencement of technical and engineering work on the strategic Abu Ghraib Sewage Project.

The project is part of a strategic package of five projects to address sewage treatment in Baghdad, the others being Sabaa Al-Bour, Al-Wahda, Al-Rashidia and Al-Nahrawan.

In April 2024, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani had initiated the preparatory work on the project with Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-alawi.

A statement from the governorate's Media and Communications Department highlighted the project's scope, which includes:

Construction of treatment and lifting stations

A 228-kilometre sewage network

A 150-kilometre stormwater network

Installation of 10,000 manholes and 5,000 pillars

Key components of the Abu Ghraib Sewage Project include 9 dual pumping stations for sewage and rainwater, and a treatment plant with a capacity of 42,000 cubic metres per day.

The statement said construction will operate in two daily shifts to expedite completion.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

