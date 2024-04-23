Kuwait - Mitsubishi Power, a key brand of Japanese group Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has announced that its consortium with Korea's Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) has clinched a landmark contract from the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy for the optimisation, rehabilitation of eight units at the Az-Zour South Power Station, which will recover steam generation capacity, increase reliability of the grid and support Kuwait's growing power needs.

By replacing deteriorated boiler components with new and upgraded components, and boiler operation optimisation with upgrading control systems and combustion systems, it is anticipated that this large-scale rehabilitation project increases the boiler efficiency and leads to a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, said a statement from Mitsubishi Power.

Mitsubishi Power pointed out that this significant project underlined the trust and confidence that the Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy places in its power technology and comprehensive service offerings.

The Az-Zour South Power Station has been built in the middle of 1980's and counted as a cornerstone of Kuwait's energy sector and one of its main pillars providing a total capacity of 2,400 MW.

Under the new contract, Mitsubishi Power will provide services for the rehabilitation of the steam units, which aims to improve operational reliability by overhauling deteriorated components and integrate a new Distributed Control System (DCS).

Mitsubishi Power is also providing advanced environmental improvement technology solutions aiming at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) and Particulate Matter (PM) emissions, which aligns with the Kuwait Environmental Public Authority (KEPA) goals for emission reduction in the country.

This initiative is pivotal to the country's energy sector, marking a significant step towards transitioning to a more efficient and environmentally friendly power generation fleet, in line with Kuwait's goals for a decarbonized energy future.

"We are pleased to sign this contract with the consortium of Mitsubishi Power and Heisco, our long-standing partners, to ensure the modernisation of Az-Zour South Power Station with new and improved cutting-edge power solutions that deliver high efficiency, high performance, and reliable power to the people of Kuwait," said Engineer Haitham Al Ali Kuwait, Assistant Undersecretary, Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

"Recognizing Kuwait's need for new power capacity to meet our growing energy needs, this project is a critical step towards supporting a decarbonized energy future," he stated.

With the company's global expertise, proven engineering standards, and track record in high quality power solutions in Kuwait across the Middle East, we are confident that Mitsubishi Power will continue to accompany our journey of progress towards a sustainable energy future for the country," he added.

Khalid Salem, President of Middle East & North Africa, Mitsubishi Power, said: "Today's announcement for the Az-Zour South Power Station modernization project is a testament to our well-established track record in delivering reliable power solutions and successfully executing rehabilitation and upgrade services in the State of Kuwait over the past 50 years."

"It's a journey we are proud of, and we are confident that through supplying our advanced and innovative solutions and services, we will continue to support Kuwait Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy in powering the country's ongoing progress and development," stated Salem.

As Kuwait embarks on its next phase of ambitious growth in line with Vision 2035, we are committed to continue supporting the Ministry in expanding its power infrastructure and steering its transition towards a low carbon society," he added.

