RIYADH — Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, met with Karim Badawi, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, on Sunday in Riyadh.



The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in oil and gas, electricity, renewable energy, and hydrogen to fulfill the shared aspirations of both nations and support their leadership's vision.



They also reviewed the progress of collaborative initiatives, including the electrical interconnection project between the Saudi and Egyptian grids.



This project aims to bolster the stability and reliability of the electrical supply between the two countries while maximizing the economic and developmental benefits of their joint electrical projects.

