Muscat – Oman is preparing for a surge in electricity demand during the summer of 2025, with loads expected to rise by more than 10%, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) announced.

OETC, a member of the Nama Group, confirmed the full readiness of its technical teams and operational systems to ensure the reliability and stability of the transmission network during the peak period. The announcement follows a series of technical workshops held to review load forecasts, discuss the economic operation of generation units, and explore solutions to enhance network performance across the sultanate.

The workshops also showcased key projects, including the 400kV overhead lines connecting Ibri and Rustaq to Al Jafnain in Muscat governorate, which are expected to strengthen the transmission grid. OETC reviewed the condition of assets following maintenance work, addressed challenges faced by technical teams, and discussed development plans under its five-year strategy to expand and reinforce infrastructure.

Eng Sultan al Rawahi, General Manager of the Load Dispatch Centre at OETC, said, “All vital systems and technical teams in the company are fully prepared to operate with high efficiency during the upcoming period. With more than 1,000 megawatts of clean solar energy added, the production capacity from renewable sources has increased to over 1,550 megawatts. This will significantly impact power distribution operations, diversify energy sources, and address the challenges of integrating them into the network.”

He added, “OETC is committed to reviewing and monitoring all operational processes to ensure they are implemented according to the highest standard of quality and efficiency, with the goal of enhancing the sustainability of the electricity network across the sultanate.”

OETC is responsible for transmitting and managing electricity within the national network, operating at voltages of 132kV and above. The company also oversees the 220kV interconnection lines between Oman and the GCC Interconnection Network, ensuring the flow of electricity from production plants to load centres across all governorates.

