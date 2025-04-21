Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced that it has received bids from leading utility majors for the construction of a 380kV substation at Mawqaq in the central region of Saudi Arabia along with other overhead transmission line (OHTL) projects.

The substation - Mawqaq PV 380kV BSP - is being set up as part of upcoming Renewable Energy Projects across Saudi Arabia, said SEC in a statement.

For the project, Trading & Development Partnership (TDP) has emerged as the lowest bidder with a value of SAR592 million ($158 million), it stated.

Besides the 380kV substation, SEC is also implementing Overhead Transmission line (OHTL) projects.

For the 380kV OHTL project from Mawqaq PV 380kV BSP to exisitng network, Alfanar Projects got selected for its lowest bid of SAR159.3 million ($42.3 million).

The awarding of the above projects will be subject to successful evaluation of bidders proposals, said SEC in its statement.

At present, Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has already issued RFP for the sixth round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

The combined capacity of sixth round of renewable energy projects is 4,500 MW, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

