Iraq announced on Monday the commencement of construction of the 921-megawatts (MW) Nasiriyah Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant in Dhi Qar Province.

The hydrogen-ready plant, awarded to Siemens Energy, will be built within the existing Nasiriyah Thermal Power Station.

The power plant is one of three major development projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, with a combined investment value of 2.2 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.68 billion). The other two projects include the Nasiriyah Integrated Medical City, a 700-bed hospital complex, and infrastructure works in the Suq Al-Shuyukh district.

