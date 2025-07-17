Oman’s OQ Alternative Energy has signed an agreement with Naqaa Sustainable Energy of Kuwait to invest in multiple wind energy projects across the wilayats of Duqm, Mahout, and Sadah, located in the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta.

The projects are expected to generate up to 1,100 megawatts (MW) using wind turbines locally manufactured by Mawarid Turbine’s upcoming factory in Duqm, the official Omani News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Saeed bin Mohammed al Masoudi, Chairman of OQ Alternative Energy, and Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, CEO of Naqaa.

Al Masoudi said the project reinforces OQ’s role as a national investment vehicle in the clean energy transition and its continued development of grid-supporting projects tailored to the country's future energy needs.

Al Hinai noted that the collaboration aligns with national objectives to diversify energy sources by harnessing Oman’s natural resources.

In April 2025, OQ Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Mawarid Company to establish the Mawarid Turbine factory in Duqm, which will manufacture wind turbines for local and regional projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

