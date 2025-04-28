MUSCAT: In a development poised to redefine Oman’s approach to industrial energy efficiency, Raysut Cement Company is reactivating a strategic partnership with China’s SINOMA Overseas Development Co, Ltd to launch the Sultanate of Oman’s first waste heat recovery (WHR) power plant. The facility will harness thermal emissions from cement kilns to generate clean electricity — a model project aligning with global decarbonisation trends.

The news surfaced directly from Raysut Cement CEO Eng Hilal al Dhamri, who confirmed a successful high-level meeting with SINOMA Overseas in Dubai. Discussions centred on moving forward with a long-stalled green energy initiative at Raysut’s flagship plant in Salalah.

“Dhofar will host the first station of its kind in Oman,” said Al Dhamri in a post on social media, adding that the project will operate on heat discharged from cement production kilns.

The groundwork for the WHR project was originally laid in 2018, when Raysut Cement and SINOMA Overseas Development Co, Ltd signed a memorandum to develop a 9-megawatt power facility. The system, once operational, is expected to cut the plant’s reliance on grid power by up to 30 per cent and reduce CO₂ emissions by more than 50,000 tonnes annually.

This revival arrives at a critical juncture. Oman is ramping up sustainability commitments under Oman Vision 2040 and its net-zero road map for 2050. Waste heat recovery is a proven industrial decarbonisation tool, already deployed across major cement markets like China and India.

The Raysut–SINOMA project is expected to be a regional first, offering a replicable model for industrial-scale energy reuse in the Gulf.

With environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria gaining prominence across global capital markets, Raysut Cement’s move could strengthen its sustainability credentials and attract future green investment.

Moreover, SINOMA Overseas Development — an internationally renowned engineering firm under the China National Building Material Group (CNBM) — brings to the table extensive experience in delivering turnkey WHR projects worldwide. Its involvement signals technical credibility and enhances the project’s feasibility.

No official commissioning timeline has been released, but engineering design and site preparations are expected to be revisited before the end of 2025. The Salalah plant, one of Oman’s largest cement production hubs, is already primed for the system’s integration.

When completed, the WHR facility will not only mark a first for Oman but serve as a blueprint for the region’s low-carbon manufacturing future.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

