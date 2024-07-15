Egypt and Saudi Arabia have so far implemented 60% of their joint electrical interconnection project, with the first phase of operation to kick off in July 2025 at a cost of $1.8 billion, a government official told Asharq Business.

The project’s maximum production capacity of around 3,000 megawatts (MWs) will be completed in early 2026, the official pointed out.

This project aims to enhance electricity export prospects to Asia and Europe, improve connectivity with neighboring countries, and help mitigate Egypt's ongoing electricity crisis.

It involves the construction of three high-voltage transformer stations, two in Saudi Arabia, located in east of Medina and Tabuk, and one in Egypt, located in Badr city.

These stations will be connected by 1,350 kilometers of overhead transmission lines and 22 kilometers of marine cables in the Gulf of Aqaba.

