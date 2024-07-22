The Egyptian petroleum sector has successfully met the fuel demands of power stations, marking a key milestone in the government's plan to end electricity load reduction starting July 21st, as per a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi closely monitored the situation through the ministry's follow-up departments, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and the Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

Around the clock, fuel supplies to power stations remained steady, with stock levels well maintained.

On July 21st, fuel consumption at power stations hit a record high for the summer months, with approximately 165 million cubic meters of fuel equivalent used daily, including natural gas and liquid petroleum fuel.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly previously announced that the country would stop reducing electrical loads as of July 21st, until the end of the summer.

Egypt has been implementing the electricity load reduction plan since the end of Eid El-Fitr, resulting in daily power cuts of two to three hours across different areas.

