Honeywell today announced the launch of a new gas detector assembly line at the Masdar Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in supporting the UAE’s industrial and localisation objectives.

The new assembly line strengthens the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced industrial technology and directly aligns with the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign by expanding local manufacturing capabilities, accelerating technology transfer, and building long-term in-country value.

The new line is dedicated to the assembly of Honeywell’s RAEGuard 3 Series – fixed toxic and flammable gas detectors using advanced sensor technology – as well as the BW Clip Series of portable, single-gas detectors. Designed to protect industrial workers operating in potentially hazardous environments, the next-generation gas detectors assembled at the Masdar Innovation Centre will serve local and regional customers.

With a deep-rooted presence in the UAE that spans more than seven decades, Honeywell’s launch of the new line builds on its continued commitment to driving the country’s economic transformation by fostering high-value job creation, upskilling local talent, and delivering smart, sustainable technologies. The new assembly line deepens Honeywell’s commitment to Operation 300Bn, the UAE’s strategic initiative to grow the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

“Honeywell has been a longstanding partner of the UAE, committed to empowering local industry and enabling economic diversification,” said George Bou Mitri, president, Honeywell Industrial Automation, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central Asia. “The launch of our new gas detector assembly line represents more than an expansion of our manufacturing footprint – it’s a step forward in shaping a smarter, safer, and more sustainable industrial future for the UAE.”

Honeywell opened the dedicated Masdar Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City in 2019 to focus on in-country assembly, integration, and testing of advanced automation technologies. The facility enables faster delivery, local customisation, and technical support for customers across the UAE and wider Middle East.

Last year, the Masdar facility achieved full marks in the UAE’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), a national benchmark for digitalisation and sustainability excellence. Following this recognition, Honeywell was selected as a UAE Industry 4.0 Leader by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.