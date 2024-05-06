Iraq is set to receive a significant increase in electricity coming from Jordan with the completion of phase 2 of the interconnection project in November, according to Iraq's official daily newspaper, Alsabah. This news follows the successful activation of the project's first stage in March, which began supplying 40 megawatts (MW) of power to Iraq.

“Phase 2 of the power link with Jordan will be completed in November this year,” the paper said, quoting Imad Al-Dulaimi, Municipal chief in Al-Rutbah in the Western Al-Anbar Governorate that will receive power supplies from Jordan.

While specific details remain unavailable, Iraqi officials have previously indicated that phase 2 will provide a substantial boost of 150 MW.

