Iraq inaugurated last week a new electrical interconnection with Jordan marking a significant step towards improved energy security in Al-Rutbah district in Anbar province, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency reported last week.

The report, quoting Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, said the interconnection, stretching 330 kilometres (km) within Iraq and 6 km within Jordan, will provide much-needed electricity to Al-Rutbah district, which has lacked reliable power supply for 10 years after the ISIS war.

The project is being operationalised in phases, with the initial phase transmitting approximately 40 megawatts (MW) of electricity over a 132kV transmission line. The second phase will supply 150MW upon completion of a 400kV high-voltage extension to the Qaim station.

The INA report said transfer capacity will ultimately reach 500MW, benefiting a large portion of Anbar province.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

