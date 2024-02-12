Iraq and Jordan have signed an agreement to start the supply of 40 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Al-Rutbah district in Iraq’s Anbar Governorate.

The power will be supplied over a 132kV interconnection between the two countries completed in October 2022 as part of the first phase of their interconnection project.

The agreement was signed on the Jordanian side by Amjad Rawashdeh, General Manager of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and Riad Aribi Maklif, Acting General Manager of the General Company for Electricity Transmission- Middle Region on the Iraqi side.

Rawashdeh said the billing modalities are being finalised by both sides to compensate Jordan. He said work on the second phase will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, increasing the transfer capacity to Iraq to approximately 150-200MW.

The NEPCO official said with further development in the medium term, the transfer capacity could reach 500 MW.

The foundation stone for the electrical interconnection project was laid in October 2022. In July 2023, Iraqi News Agency said in a report that the first phase entails a 132kV overhead transmission line supplying Al-Rutbah while the second phase involves a 400 kV line supplying Qaim region on the Iraqi side.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

