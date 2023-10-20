Iraq will soon start receiving 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity from a joint power grid with Jordan and the main phase of the project will be ready by the end of 2023, Iraq’s Electricity Minister said in press comments on Friday.

Ziad Fadil’s comments followed reports that power supplies, which had been due to flow into Iraq in August, were delayed to October due to technical snags.

“Phase one of the project has been completed and we will begin receiving power supplies at a rate of 50MW shortly,” the Minister said in a statement.

He said Phase 2, which involves the supply of 350MW will be fully completed by the end of this year.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

