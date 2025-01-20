Iraq has signed a contract with the US-based energy solutions company Stellar Energy for the construction of many small power plants and electricity distribution stations.

Electricity Minister Ziad Fadil, who finalised the deal on Sunday, said it aims to expand Iraq’s electricity network as part of a post-war plan to rehabilitate its utilities.

The contract includes the construction of five transmission stations with a combined capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), 25 small units with a total generation capacity of 132 MW and more than 100 distribution stations in various parts of Iraq, he said.

“A power station with a capacity of 2,000 MW will also enter service for the first time in Iraq’s electricity network,” the Minister added.

He said the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) would fund these projects but he did not mention their costs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

