Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel announced on Saturday that the electrical interconnection with Jordan has been successfully completed with power supply set to commence soon.

He said interconnection projects with neighbouring countries are on track, including the GCC interconnection via Kuwait.

Fadel said the ministry delivered on its promise to provide 24,000 megawatts (MW) during the summer of 2023, and plans are afoot for the summer of 2024.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

