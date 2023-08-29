Iraq has completed 132/33KV Extra High Voltage substation in Anbar governorate as part of the interconnection project with Jordan, a top government official said.

Imad Mishaal Al-Dulaimi, District Commissioner of Al-Rutba District in Anbar governorate told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that technical works for the interconnection are now complete on the Iraqi side.

He said the supply of electricity from the Jordan to Iraq will start at the end of August, adding that it will resolve the power cuts that have plagued Al-Rutba district for several years.

In the initial stage, Jordan will supply Iraq with 50 megawatts (MW) as part of Phase 1 of the project, which will have a capacity of 150MW.

Read more: Jordan, Iraq to contribute $130mln to build electric connection line

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.