Qatar signed a deal on Wednesday to purchase jets from U.S. manufacturer Boeing for Qatar Airways during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country.

Trump said the deal was worth $200 billion and included 160 jets. Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani witnessed the signing ceremony in Doha.

The deal was announced during Trump's second stop on a tour of Gulf states after he struck a string of deals with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Trump said Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told him at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".

Trump added: "It's over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those planes out there, get them out there."

