Airbus has delivered the first A321neo to Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of Kuwait, marking the first of nine A321neo aircraft on order.

The aircraft is part of Kuwait Airways' transformation strategy, which includes fleet modernisation to drive growth.

The A321neo features a spacious cabin with 166 seats across two classes, including 16 full-flat business class seats and 150 economy class seats.

The award-winning Airspace cabin offers a quieter atmosphere, customizable lighting, and the latest generation in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The A321neo complements Kuwait Airways' existing A320neo and A330neo fleet, enabling greater flexibility and operational efficiency.

It is ideally suited for regional and medium-haul routes, including seasonal services to South Asian and European destinations.

